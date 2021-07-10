Covid SOPs to be strictly enforced at tourist spots

Anantnag: The district administration Anantnag on Saturday said that visitors to public parks and tourist spots will be permitted only on production of vaccination certificates and Covid-negative reports to prevent resurgence of coronavirus.
As per an order issued by Additional District Magistrate Anantnag, a joint enforcement team of civil and police administration has been constituted to ensure observance of Covid-19 SOPs at tourist destinations and public parks.
“It has been noticed that the people in large numbers visit tourist destinations and public parks without observing Covid appropriate behaviour. If the prescribed preventive protocols are not adhered to, there is every chance of resurgence of the infection. So the visitors would be allowed to visit public parks and tourist destinations after producing vaccination certificates and Covid-19 negative reports not older than 2 days,” the order said.
“CMO Anantnag shall deploy teams at locations for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors,” it said.
It asked the joint team to file daily report regarding the imposition of fine, registration of FIRS, etc. in case of violations of Covid SOPs.
Separate teams who would inspect the tourist spots shall comprise officials of civil and police administration as also the officials of floriculture department and respective municipal councils.
These teams shall ensure covid19 protocols are followed in Wazir Bagh Park Anantnag town, Achabal garden, Verinag garden Pahalgam, Aru, Betab valley, Dara Shikov garden, Kokernag botanical garden, and other tourist spots/parks.