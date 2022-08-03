COVID surge continues

Srinagar: The surge in COVID-19 continues as J&K Wednesday reported 739 fresh coronavirus positive cases while the number of active cases reached 4940, the government said.

It said that of the total cases, 543 cases were reported from the Kashmir division while 196 were reported from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,66,643.

Of the total cases, 73 percent are from Kashmir.

The death toll has remained static at 4773 – 2429 in the Kashmir division and 2344 in the Jammu division.

Moreover, 645 more COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 425 from the Kashmir division and 220 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,56,930.