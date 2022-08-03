COVID surge continues

Srinagar: The surge in COVID-19 continues as J&K Wednesday reported 739 fresh coronavirus positive cases while the number of active cases reached 4940, the government said.
It said that of the total cases, 543 cases were reported from the Kashmir division while 196 were reported from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,66,643.
Of the total cases, 73 percent are from Kashmir.
The death toll has remained static at 4773 – 2429 in the Kashmir division and 2344 in the Jammu division.
Moreover, 645 more COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 425 from the Kashmir division and 220 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,56,930.
The number of active cases in J&K has swelled to 4940 - 3301 in the Kashmir division and 1639 in the Jammu division.
Over the past few weeks, there is no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases, making the situation worrisome.
In the wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, the administration had made wearing face masks mandatory in all the districts.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing district-wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases, an official spokesman said that Srinagar district recorded 235 cases, which is the highest among all districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district has also swelled to 1595.
The daily count of cases in the Baramulla district also witnessed a surge and 165 cases were reported on Wednesday.
Budgam district reported 57 cases, Kupwara 28, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 16, Kulgam 11, Ganderbal five, Pulwama three, and Shopian two cases.
Jammu district reported 128 cases while the active cases in the district swelled to 1029.
Rajouri reported 13 cases, Kishtwar 12, Udhampur 11, Samba nine, Ramban, Kathua, and Doda six each, and Poonch four cases.
No fresh cases were reported from the Reasi district.
The J&K government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and directed the concerned to speed up testing.
Meanwhile, experts raised concern over the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases saying that people were behaving ignorantly by not following the COVID-19 protocol.