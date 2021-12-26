COVID threat | Communities, healthcare workers to participate actively for prevention: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor observed that the last seven and half years have witnessed a revolution in the health sector of J&K which was never seen in the last 7 decades. The increased funding for the health sector of the UT has resulted in substantial improvement in J&K’s health ranking, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasised the role of civil society members in the vaccination drive for 15 to 18 years age group commencing January 03, 2022, and booster dose for health care workers from January 10, 2022 as announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister in his address to the nation. The Lt Governor also urged the NGOs and volunteers engaged in community service to come forward and complement the government’s efforts in the fight against the drug menace.

Earlier, the Lt Governor took a round of various wards of the hospital and also interacted with the children.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, while speaking on the occasion appreciated the Sparkle Women Club for their noble endeavours and underlined the importance of community participation in public welfare initiatives for the betterment of society. Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AHs Jammu informed about the upcoming health care facilities catering to the patients.