COVID Vaccination: In J&K, single dose taken by 90% eligible teenagers

However, there is a difference in the coverage between districts. While at least 11 districts have covered 100 percent of the eligible teenage population with at least one dose, in two districts, the coverage is less than 50 per cent.

District Srinagar, with the largest population eligible in the 15-18 year slab, has just 45 per cent uptake till date. Of the 9.38 lakh 15-18 year age group individuals in Srinagar districts, a little over 3.5 lakh have taken one dose of Covaxin.

Just one percent of these have taken their second dose of the vaccine. The other district that is falling back on coverage is district Srinagar.