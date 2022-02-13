COVID Vaccination: In J&K, single dose taken by 90% eligible teenagers

Srinagar: In J&K, of teenagers that are eligible to get the COVID19 vaccine, 90 per cent have taken at least one shot while 15 per cent have taken both doses of the vaccine.
While most districts have achieved the targets for vaccination of under-18 age groups, district Srinagar has continued with its trend of slow uptake.
The vaccination for the 15-18 year age group began on January 2 in J&K, along with other states and UTs of India. Over the past 40 days, the official data states, the cumulative vaccine coverage of 20 districts in the 15-18 year age group has reached 90 percent.
In other words, nine in every 10 people in this age slot have taken at least one dose of Covaxin. In addition, 15 percent people below the age of 18 years have also taken their second dose of the vaccine.
However, there is a difference in the coverage between districts. While at least 11 districts have covered 100 percent of the eligible teenage population with at least one dose, in two districts, the coverage is less than 50 per cent.
District Srinagar, with the largest population eligible in the 15-18 year slab, has just 45 per cent uptake till date. Of the 9.38 lakh 15-18 year age group individuals in Srinagar districts, a little over 3.5 lakh have taken one dose of Covaxin.
Just one percent of these have taken their second dose of the vaccine. The other district that is falling back on coverage is district Srinagar.
The vaccination among teenagers assumes importance with the impending reopening of schools, especially higher secondary schools. Covaxin has been approved in India for use among the 15-18 years age group. The vaccination is expected to pace up with reopening of schools, a senior official said.
Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said that vaccination had started at the beginning of the Third Wave and while the educational institutes were closed. He said vaccination facilities had been kept available in many schools and would be started again.
“We are hoping to cover the entire target population in Srinagar district in a few weeks,” he said. In addition, vaccination with Zydus-Cadila COVID19 vaccine has also received a go-ahead in the 12 years plus age group but is yet to be started.
The vaccine is currently being supplied to the Government and may be available for use in children soon. The GoI, as per reports, has placed an order of 1 million doses with the manufacturers.