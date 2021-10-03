‘Covid warriors will be given weightage in recruitment’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the protesting nursing staff whose contract had expired and extended their engagement for another three months.

He met the health workers separately at Government Medical College, Jammu and Raj Bhawan, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the health workers engaged on contract that new positions of paramedical staff would be identified and advertised soon, an official handout said.

The Lt Governor said that Corona Warriors will be given weightage in the recruitment process.