COVID19: 14 deaths, 6570 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: In a major spike, deaths of 14 people in J&K were attributed to COVID19 today, while 6570 tested positive. Today’s is the highest single-day death toll due to COVID19 in the past seven months.
The Second Wave was the worst to date in terms of its fatality rate. Between April and May, nearly 400 people died due to COVID19 in Kashmir division and 500 in Jammu division.
The Wave, which was caused by the Delta variant, known to cause serious illness and deaths, lasted about three months, causing deaths of 2337 people in the UT, as per official statistics. It lasted between April 2021 and July 2021. The Third Wave is peaking in the UT and the deaths have suddenly recorded a spurt.
In the past 24 hours, 14 people, seven each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions, lost lives to SARS-CoV2, the official bulletin on COVID19 said. As per the data, 99 deaths have been attributed to the respiratory virus this month, a major rise in comparison to the previous seven months, since mid-June.
In the last 14 days, 57238 cases of SARS-CoV2 have been confirmed in J&K, the daily logged cases rising constantly. Today, 6570 cases were confirmed, of these, 5015 in Kashmir division alone. Today’s is the largest single-day case tally of J&K’s cumulative, and Kashmir divisions separately.
In the past 24 hours, 74560 tests of COVID19 were carried out, the resultant positivity rate of samples less than 9 per cent. The number of active positive cases in the UT reached 47376, 33564 in Kashmir division and 13812 in Jammu division.
The hospitalization of patients reached 613 today. The hospitalization rate remained 1.2 percent of the active cases. Of the 5038 COVID19 beds, 12.16 are occupied, the bulletin said.
The cases abounded from district Srinagar and Budgam – 1450 and 971 respectively. In terms of positive percentage, district Budgam tops the list of districts in J&K, its current positivity rate a little over 14, MoHFW data said.
Cases recorded in other districts today were as: Baramulla 396, Pulwama 107, Kupwara 395, Anantnag 416, Bandipora 243, Ganderbal 295, Kulgam 697, Shopian 45, Jammu 849, Udhampur 121, Rajouri 100, Doda 114, Kathua 81, Samba 112, Kishtwar 12, Poonch 82, Ramban 41 and Reasi 43.
The COVID19 vaccine doses administered today were reported as 36620, including the first doses in the 15 to 18 year age group and booster (precautionary) doses.