COVID19: 14 deaths, 6570 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: In a major spike, deaths of 14 people in J&K were attributed to COVID19 today, while 6570 tested positive. Today’s is the highest single-day death toll due to COVID19 in the past seven months.

The Second Wave was the worst to date in terms of its fatality rate. Between April and May, nearly 400 people died due to COVID19 in Kashmir division and 500 in Jammu division.

The Wave, which was caused by the Delta variant, known to cause serious illness and deaths, lasted about three months, causing deaths of 2337 people in the UT, as per official statistics. It lasted between April 2021 and July 2021. The Third Wave is peaking in the UT and the deaths have suddenly recorded a spurt.