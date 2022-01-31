COVID19: 15 deaths in J&K
Srinagar, Jan 31: Although cases of COVID19 slumped in J&K today, the UT lost 15 people to the viral pandemic in a span of one day, the highest single-day fatality in the past seven months.
The J&K Government has said 10 people in Jammu division and five in Kashmir division succumbed to SARS-CoV2 between Sunday and Monday afternoon.
The toll is the highest since 12 June. With these deaths, the fatalities caused by COVID19 in the month of January reached 146, nearly three times the death toll suffered in the month of December 2021.
The Third Wave, which was dominated by the circulation of the Omicron variant, which has a low mortality ratio, recorded an escalation in the casualties.
The Omicron virus, as per the GoI advisories, has been causing very mild disease in most of the infected. Although the number of hospitalized patients in the UT barely exceeded 600, 146 lives have already been lost due to the respiratory infection.
Over the past one month, casualties caused by the Virus have been fluctuating, a health official attributing the wide changes to the delays in reporting from hospitals.
Today, 2550 people tested positive in J&K. The bulletin stated that the number of tests carried out in the UT between 30 and 31 January was 62886, a drop of nearly 10,000 cases in comparison to the other days of the week. The cumulative positivity rate of samples dropped to 4 percent in J&K today, a drop of five percent over the past six days.
The number of cases detected in Kashmir division today were 1576 while 974 cases were detected in Jammu division. Today, district Srinagar had one of its lowest case tally since 13 January – 391. In district Jammu, 500 people tested positive today.
District Budgam had 172 cases today, Baramulla 210, Pulwama 84 , Kupwara 225 , Anantnag 138 , Bandipora 171 , Ganderbal 18, Kulgam 140, Shopian 27, Reasi 18, Udhampur 120, Rajouri 53 , Doda 90 , Kathua 11 , Samba 14 , Poonch 21 , Kishtwar 32 and Ramban logged in 26 fresh cases today. The number of active cases in J&K dropped to 36372 today, 26793 of these in Kashmir division alone while 9579 active cases were in Jammu division.