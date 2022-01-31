COVID19: 15 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 31: Although cases of COVID19 slumped in J&K today, the UT lost 15 people to the viral pandemic in a span of one day, the highest single-day fatality in the past seven months.

The J&K Government has said 10 people in Jammu division and five in Kashmir division succumbed to SARS-CoV2 between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

The toll is the highest since 12 June. With these deaths, the fatalities caused by COVID19 in the month of January reached 146, nearly three times the death toll suffered in the month of December 2021.

The Third Wave, which was dominated by the circulation of the Omicron variant, which has a low mortality ratio, recorded an escalation in the casualties.