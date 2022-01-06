COVID19: 3 deaths, 349 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three people lost life to COVID19 in J&K today, while the day had 349 people testing positive in the UT. Today, while most of the cases were from Jammu district, Srinagar also recorded a case tally higher than the average over the past week.
Today there was a decrease in cases reported from J&K compared to the previous day after a sudden spike to 418 cases on Wednesday. There were 199 cases in J&K on Tuesday.
District Jammu has been recording a spurt in cases, the health officials attributing it to the high people traffic. Today, 119 people tested positive in district Jammu.
Together, the 10 districts of Jammu division reported 202 cases while Kashmir division reported 147 cases. In Srinagar district too, a rise in cases was recorded today as 80 people tested positive. Over the past two weeks, the cases in Srinagar district have been in the range of 50 and 60.
The official bulletin on COVID19 said three people were reported to have lost lives in J&K. Of these, two were from Jammu division and one from Kashmir division.
In total, six people have died due to COVID19 in the UT in the month of January.
Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director Health Services Jammu said the Jammu division has been put under surveillance and testing had been increased. “We are contact tracing aggressively and ensuring that all positive cases are isolated,” he said. He said the Omicron variant warranted “added guard” and hospitals were being prepared to deal with “any rise in admissions”.
In the past 24 hours, 98575 doses of COVID19 were administered in the UT. These included over 50,000 teenagers who were getting their first dose.