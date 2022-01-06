COVID19: 3 deaths, 349 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three people lost life to COVID19 in J&K today, while the day had 349 people testing positive in the UT. Today, while most of the cases were from Jammu district, Srinagar also recorded a case tally higher than the average over the past week.

Today there was a decrease in cases reported from J&K compared to the previous day after a sudden spike to 418 cases on Wednesday. There were 199 cases in J&K on Tuesday.

District Jammu has been recording a spurt in cases, the health officials attributing it to the high people traffic. Today, 119 people tested positive in district Jammu.