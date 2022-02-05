Covid19 | 4 deaths, 1606 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Four people succumbed to SARS-CoV2 in J&K between Friday and Saturday afternoon while 1606 fresh cases of COVID19 were recorded in the UT.
Over the 24 hours preceding the Saturday bulletin of COVID19, 73948 samples were tested in J&K. Of these, 1606 ( 2.2 percent) were found positive. The positivity rate on Saturday was a few decimal points higher than the positivity rate reported on Friday.
The district-wise positive percentage over the past week has also recorded a decline, six districts having a positive percentage between 5 and 10 percent. In district Srinagar, the weekly positivity, as per the data of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been less than 8 percent.
Districts Budgam and Ganderbal had a similar positive percentage in the previous week. In district Jammu, the week’s positivity rate has been around 10 percent.
Bandipora and Shopian have also been recording a high but decreasing positivity rate, both hovering around 7 percent.
In 14 remaining districts, the positivity over the previous week has been less than 5 percent. District Baramulla, which has recorded a very high number of cases in the Third Wave, had a positive percentage of 1.7 percent over the past one week.
Over the past 24 hours, four people have succumbed to SARS-CoV2 in J&K, two in Kashmir division and two in Jammu division. The number of hospitalized patients dropped to 413, the number out of the 20663 active cases. The bed occupancy stood at 8.19 percent today.
The district wise cases reported today were as: Srinagar 212 , Baramulla 113 , Budgam 75 , Pulwama 47 , Kupwara 63 , Anantnag 86 , Bandipora 45 , Ganderbal 35 , Kulgam 33, Shopian 10, Jammu 307 , Reasi 9 , Udhampur 46 , Rajouri 24 , Doda 259 , Kathua 24 , Samba 94 , Poonch 19 , Kishtwar 26 and Ramban 79.