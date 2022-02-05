Covid19 | 4 deaths, 1606 new cases in J&K

The district-wise positive percentage over the past week has also recorded a decline, six districts having a positive percentage between 5 and 10 percent. In district Srinagar, the weekly positivity, as per the data of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been less than 8 percent.

Districts Budgam and Ganderbal had a similar positive percentage in the previous week. In district Jammu, the week’s positivity rate has been around 10 percent.

Bandipora and Shopian have also been recording a high but decreasing positivity rate, both hovering around 7 percent.