COVID19| 4 deaths, 681 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K recorded four COVID19 deaths today, as 681 people tested positive in the UT.

The number of admitted patients dropped to 270, cumulative across both the divisions. In the past 24 hours, J&K Government said, 74878 samples were tested in 20 districts of J&K.

Of these, 681 were found positive. The positivity rate of samples today was 0.9 percent, falling for the first time below 1 percent during the Third Wave that started to emerge in J&K over the end of December 2021.