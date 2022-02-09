COVID19| 4 deaths, 681 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K recorded four COVID19 deaths today, as 681 people tested positive in the UT.
The number of admitted patients dropped to 270, cumulative across both the divisions. In the past 24 hours, J&K Government said, 74878 samples were tested in 20 districts of J&K.
Of these, 681 were found positive. The positivity rate of samples today was 0.9 percent, falling for the first time below 1 percent during the Third Wave that started to emerge in J&K over the end of December 2021.
Although the cumulative percentage of samples found positive in 20 districts has fallen to below 1 percent, six districts of the UT still continue to have a weekly positive percentage of over 5 percent.
These districts are Shopian, Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi and Bandipora as per the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The other 15 districts in J&K have less than 5 percent positivity. Of these, six districts have a weekly positivity rate of less than 2 percent.
The COVID19 curve in J&K has been dropping over the past two weeks. The peak level of around 6600 cases was reached around January 25, the cases falling steeply from then onwards. Of the fresh cases, 359 were from Jammu division and 322 from Kashmir division.
Four people succumbed to SARS-CoV2 infection today in J&K, all from Kashmir division. No death due to COVID19 was reported from Jammu division today. The total number of people who have lost lives due to this respiratory viral infection in J&K over the nine days of February reached 58 today.
The official bulletin on COVID19 said that only 270 patients were admitted in J&K while the rest of the 5038 allocated beds were vacant. The percentage of bed occupancy was 5.36 today while the percentage of patients admitted out of the 10230 active cases was 2.6 percent.
Over the past 24 hours, 47705 doses of the vaccine were administered in J&K, the Government said. These included dose 1 in 15-18 year age group, dose 2 in the 18 plus age group and booster dose in the 60 plus age group. The number of recoveries made today was 2805.