COVID19 | 7 deaths, 4959 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K continued to record a decrease in cases today and 4959 fresh cases were tallied along with seven casualties. The number of active cases has also seen a dip in the past three days.
On Thursday, J&K had seven of its residents losing lives to COVID19, six from Kashmir division and one from Jammu division. In the past 27 days, 114 people have become victims of COVID19 in J&K, the death toll of the month proving to be the highest in the past seven months.
Today is the second consecutive day when the COVID19 case graph is on a decline in J&K. The UT recorded 6570 cases on 25 January, the highest single day tally till date. However, the highest point was followed by a decline of 900 cases on 26 January and now approximately 600 cases today. Over the past one week, COVID19 cases have been fluctuating, touching two highest points in the curve with intermittent drop days.
In the past 24 hours, as per the official bulletin on the pandemic, 61752 tests were carried out in J&K. Of these, 4959 were positive – the positive percentage of samples on the day 8 percent. The overall positive percentage of the samples has also been on a marginal decline in J&K in the past two days.
In Kashmir division, 3565 cases were recorded today, while 1394 were confirmed from Jammu division. The percentage of COVID19 beds occupied declined today and reached 11.73 percent of the 5038 allocated beds. At present, the government said, 591 patients of the 46657 active cases were admitted in the hospitals. J&K had 33677 doses of COVID19 administered in the past 24 hours.
The district-wise COVID19 cases today were as: Srinagar 841 , Baramulla 784 , Budgam 440 , Pulwama 135 , Kupwara 529 , Anantnag 299 , Bandipora 130, Ganderbal 87 , Kulgam 295, Shopian 25, Jammu 703 , Reasi 8, Udhampur 31 , Rajouri 68, Doda 162 , Kathua 23 , Samba 110 , Poonch 25 , Kishtwar 165 and Ramban 99.