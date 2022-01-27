COVID19 | 7 deaths, 4959 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K continued to record a decrease in cases today and 4959 fresh cases were tallied along with seven casualties. The number of active cases has also seen a dip in the past three days.

On Thursday, J&K had seven of its residents losing lives to COVID19, six from Kashmir division and one from Jammu division. In the past 27 days, 114 people have become victims of COVID19 in J&K, the death toll of the month proving to be the highest in the past seven months.