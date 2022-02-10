COVID19: 7 deaths, 547 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The cases and positivity rate of COVID19 both recorded a steep decline today in J&K, the Government today stating that the Third Wave was ‘practically over’. The day saw 547 people testing positive and seven deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 74969 tests of COVID19 were carried out in J&K, the official bulletin on COVID19 today said. Of these 547 samples tested positive, the resultant positivity rate now 0.7 percent. The positivity rate of samples in J&K has dropped to below zero since the past three days.