COVID19: 7 deaths, 547 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The cases and positivity rate of COVID19 both recorded a steep decline today in J&K, the Government today stating that the Third Wave was ‘practically over’. The day saw 547 people testing positive and seven deaths.
In the past 24 hours, 74969 tests of COVID19 were carried out in J&K, the official bulletin on COVID19 today said. Of these 547 samples tested positive, the resultant positivity rate now 0.7 percent. The positivity rate of samples in J&K has dropped to below zero since the past three days.
Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today said that the cases of COVID19 had ‘reduced to almost base level’. “The Third Wave seems to be getting over in J&K.
The healthcare set-up performed well in the Wave,” he said. While stressing the need to resume all routine healthcare activities he said that the patients other than COVID19 were being operated upon ‘like in normal times now’.
“However, sometimes the surgeries get delayed because the patient tests positive,” he said.
Today, seven people who had tested positive for COVID19 succumbed to the respiratory viral illness in J&K. Of these, four were from Jammu division and three from Kashmir division.
The bed occupancy decreased to 4.76 in J&K today: Of the 5038 COVID19 dedicated beds, 240 were occupied by patients. The active cases in the UT dropped to below 10,000 and reached 8512.
The Government today said 52941 doses of COVID19 vaccine were administered across 20 districts. This included the first doses in 15-18 year age group, second doses in the 18 plus age group and booster doses in the 60 plus age group.
Of the 547 fresh cases, 307 were from Jammu division and 240 from Kashmir division. District Jammu reported 173 cases today and 103 were from Srinagar district.