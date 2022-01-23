COVID19 | 7 deaths, 6253 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: A decline of a few hundred cases was recorded in COVID19 tally in J&K due to the decline in testing and reporting in the 24 hours before the issue of the official bulletin on COVID19.

The UT recorded 6253 fresh cases of COVID and seven deaths caused by it.

The official bulletin on COVID19 issued on Sunday stated that 74785 COVID19 samples had been tested and reported on the day.

The number of tests reported today is 7638 lower than the number of tests reported on Saturday.

As a result, the number of cases logged on the day were 6253, lower than the number of cases logged by the UT on Saturday – 6568.