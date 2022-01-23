COVID19 | 7 deaths, 6253 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: A decline of a few hundred cases was recorded in COVID19 tally in J&K due to the decline in testing and reporting in the 24 hours before the issue of the official bulletin on COVID19.
The UT recorded 6253 fresh cases of COVID and seven deaths caused by it.
The official bulletin on COVID19 issued on Sunday stated that 74785 COVID19 samples had been tested and reported on the day.
The number of tests reported today is 7638 lower than the number of tests reported on Saturday.
As a result, the number of cases logged on the day were 6253, lower than the number of cases logged by the UT on Saturday – 6568.
A senior health official told Greater Kashmir that the drop in testing was due to the lockdown that was in place across J&K, owing to which sampling in office places and other spots was reduced. In spite of the drop in cases today, the cumulative positivity rate of samples has increased by 0.4 per cent in J&K in a span of 24 hours. On Saturday, the positivity rate was 7.9 in the UT.
The deaths caused by the Virus continued to be high and four residents of Kashmir division and three of Jammu division succumbed to the viral illness today. As per the Government data, 77 people have lost lives in the past 23 days of January in J&K.
Kashmir division has accounted for over 71 percent of the new cases of COVID19, its 10 districts together contributing 4499 positives. In Jammu division, 1754 people tested positive. The district-wise case tally recorded today is as: Srinagar 1464, Baramulla 564, Budgam 590, Pulwama 150, Kupwara 344, Anantnag 578, Bandipora 261, Ganderbal 320, Kulgam 174, Shopian 54, Jammu 1075, Udhampur 114, Rajouri 35, Doda 140, Kathua 83, Samba 47, Kishtwar 26, Poonch 10, Ramban 176, Reasi 48.
The number of active cases in J&K crossed 40,000 mark today and reached 42866. Of these, as per official figures, 538 were admitted. In the 4994 dedicated Level I and Level II beds, the occupancy percentage was 10.77 per cent on Sunday.
The COVID19 vaccination figure also recorded a slump and against an average of 30,000 shots a day, only 22955 were vaccinated. These included 9930 people who received their first dose of the vaccine, mostly those between 15-18 year age group. In addition, 10552 people received the second dose while 2473 Booster shots were administered in J&K, the bulletin said.