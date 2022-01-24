COVID19: 8 deaths, 5394 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K recorded eight COVID19 deaths today the highest in the Third Wave. Due to a slump in testing during the weekend lockdown, the daily cases logged dropped to 5394 today.
Against the 85,000 plus samples tested on weekdays, the Sunday saw only 59704 samples tested in J&K due to the day being a holiday and the prevalent weekend lockdown across the UT.
As a result, the number of cases reported today witnessed a sharp decline in comparison to the reported cases a day ago. The J&K Government said that 5394 cumulative cases were detected from both divisions in 24 hours prior to the issue of the official bulletin. On Sunday, 6253 cases were reported. However, the positivity rate of samples jumped to 9 per cent today, a rise of 0.7 per cent in comparison to Sunday.
The fatalities attributed to the viral infection saw a rise today and eight deaths were attributed to SARS-CoV2. Four of the deceased were from Jammu division and four from Kashmir division. COVI19 deaths have increased steeply in the month of January and 85 people have already lost life to the Pandemic this month.
Of the total cases recorded on the day, 2045 were from Jammu division and 3349 from Kashmir division. A majority of the cases were from district Jammu, followed by district Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.
The bed allocation to COVID19 was increased today from 4994 to 5038, the bed bulletin data shows. Of these Level I and Level II beds, 11.59 are occupied. Of the 44609 active cases in the UT, 584 are admitted to hospitals. The current rate of admissions is thus 1.3 percent only.
As per the official figures, the district wise breakup of cases was as: Srinagar 963 , Baramulla 514 , Budgam 574 , Pulwama 188 , Kupwara 267 , Anantnag 229 , Bandipora 252, Ganderbal 51 , Kulgam
276 , Shopian 35,, Jammu 1204, Reasi 99, Udhampur 234 , Rajouri 40 , Doda 187 , Kathua 34 , Samba 71, Poonch 15 , Kishtwar 40 and Ramban 121.