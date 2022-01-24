COVID19: 8 deaths, 5394 new cases in J&K

The fatalities attributed to the viral infection saw a rise today and eight deaths were attributed to SARS-CoV2. Four of the deceased were from Jammu division and four from Kashmir division. COVI19 deaths have increased steeply in the month of January and 85 people have already lost life to the Pandemic this month.

Of the total cases recorded on the day, 2045 were from Jammu division and 3349 from Kashmir division. A majority of the cases were from district Jammu, followed by district Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.

The bed allocation to COVID19 was increased today from 4994 to 5038, the bed bulletin data shows. Of these Level I and Level II beds, 11.59 are occupied. Of the 44609 active cases in the UT, 584 are admitted to hospitals. The current rate of admissions is thus 1.3 percent only.