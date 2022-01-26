COVID19 | 8 deaths, 5606 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K lost eight more lives to COVID19 today, the death toll of SARS-CoV2 this month 107 now. The day recorded 5606 fresh cases, a drop of numbers in comparison to the previous four days of the week.

The official bulletin on COVID19 states that 79938 tests were carried out and reported in the UT in the past 24 hours. Of these, 5606 were found positive.

The cumulative positivity rate of samples reported on Wednesday dropped to 7 per cent from being over 9 percent on Monday. J&K has recorded a consistent rise in positivity over the past fortnight, however, there has been a drop in the past two days.