COVID19 | 8 deaths, 5606 new cases in J&K
Srinagar: J&K lost eight more lives to COVID19 today, the death toll of SARS-CoV2 this month 107 now. The day recorded 5606 fresh cases, a drop of numbers in comparison to the previous four days of the week.
The official bulletin on COVID19 states that 79938 tests were carried out and reported in the UT in the past 24 hours. Of these, 5606 were found positive.
The cumulative positivity rate of samples reported on Wednesday dropped to 7 per cent from being over 9 percent on Monday. J&K has recorded a consistent rise in positivity over the past fortnight, however, there has been a drop in the past two days.
Today, eight lives were reported to have been lost to SARS-CoV2, four each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. As per the data issued by J&K Government, 107 people have succumbed to COVID19 in the past 26 days. The death toll of the Pandemic this month is the highest in the past seven months.
The cases were mostly reported from Kashmir division, its case tally 4253 for the day, while Jammu division had 1353 cases. The case tally of districts today was as: Srinagar 1305, Baramulla 440, Budgam 803, Pulwama 134, Kupwara 380, Anantnag 528, Bandipora 66, Ganderbal 297, Kulgam 265, Shopian 35, Jammu 678, Udhampur 129, Rajouri 78, Doda 84, Kathua 38, Samba 84, Kishtwar 10, Poonch 49, Ramban 181 and Reasi 22.
The positives included 40 travellers who tested positive upon their arrival in the UT. Most of the travellers tested positive in Udhampur and Jammu districts today.
The bed occupancy in J&K dropped by a few decimal points and the number of admitted patients today was 609. The total number of occupied beds, out of the 5038 allocated is 12.08 percent.
The number of active cases in J&K reached 47969 – 13569 in district Jammu and 34400 in Kashmir division. The vaccinations carried out in the past 24 hours were stated to be 16040 across the 20 districts of J&K. These include 5441 first dose vaccines in the 15-18 year age group. In addition, 8200 people took their second dose while 2399 people took the booster shot of the vaccine.