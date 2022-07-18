COVID19 | Amid increase in cases, experts urge people to take precautions

"We know the mortality rate of hospitalisation is low but there is a dire need to adopt CAB to avoid further spread of the virus as cases are increasing very fast," said Dr Showkat Shah, a renowned Critical Care Expert. He said any person who feels any of the symptoms should go for testing and remain in isolation instead of mingling with family and friends.

"No doubt the present infection is not lethal but that does not mean people should get unnecessarily infected and spread it to their family and other community members," Dr Shah said.

He said there was no harm to wear a facemask and maintain social distance in gatherings particularly in marriage parties.

"We do not recommend imposition of lockdown or closure of schools but we are trying to make people understand that adherence to SoPs is a must. We cannot ignore Covid," he said.