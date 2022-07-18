COVID19 | Amid increase in cases, experts urge people to take precautions

Srinagar: The J&K government as well the experts have stressed for following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) amid the continuous surge in the daily count of Covid-19 cases in J&K. J&K reported around 152 fresh cases of Covid-19- 85 from Jammu and 67 from Kashmir on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 457184- 168286 Jammu and 288898 in Kashmir. One new death has been reported from Jammu division
Out of all cases, the number of active positive cases has reached to 1140 cases-645 in Jammu and 495 in Kashmir division. The number of active positive cases in Srinagar has swelled up to 390, highest in Kashmir division.
Srinagar district reported 57 cases on Monday while 64 cases were reported from Jammu and 11 cases were reported from Udhampur and five cases were reported from Baramulla district as well.
Four cases were reported from Kathua district while three cases were reported from Samba and two cases each were reported from Poonch, Pulwama and Anantnag district.
One case each was reported from Doda and Budgam district while no fresh cases were reported from nine districts.
Amid the surge in cases the experts stress for CAB to avoid spread of the virus in the community.
"We know the mortality rate of hospitalisation is low but there is a dire need to adopt CAB to avoid further spread of the virus as cases are increasing very fast," said Dr Showkat Shah, a renowned Critical Care Expert. He said any person who feels any of the symptoms should go for testing and remain in isolation instead of mingling with family and friends.
"No doubt the present infection is not lethal but that does not mean people should get unnecessarily infected and spread it to their family and other community members," Dr Shah said.
He said there was no harm to wear a facemask and maintain social distance in gatherings particularly in marriage parties.
"We do not recommend imposition of lockdown or closure of schools but we are trying to make people understand that adherence to SoPs is a must. We cannot ignore Covid," he said.
Notably, the J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta has already appealed to the people of J&K to take necessary precautions and be safe in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.
He said it was better to take preventive measures than taking the risk of getting affected by the disease.
The Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Monday said that adoption of CAB was necessary noting that people take Covid-19 situation lightly despite the surge in the number of cases. "We should not take Covid-19 precautions lightly even if the number decreases. People should wear face masks and maintain social distances in gatherings," he said. He said the severity of cases was low but that does not mean people will spread it unnecessarily. "We have already issued instructions to heads of our health institutions to keep all the facilities ready to combat Covid-19," he said.