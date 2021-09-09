Covid19 cases again on rise in J&K

Srinagar: Witnessing surge in Covid-19, J&K recorded 170 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.
The number of positive cases reported on Thursday is the highest daily caseload of this month so far.
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 170 cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 147 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,480.
The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4411 including 2245 from Kashmir and 2166 from Jammu division.
As per the Health department, Srinagar reported 80 cases today, which was the highest number among all districts. Baramulla reported 22 cases, Budgam 20, Pulwama and Doda two cases each, Kupwara six, Anantnag and Ganderbal three cases each, Bandipora eight No fresh case was reported from Kulgam, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba district.
One each case of Covid-19 was reported from Shopian, Jammu, Rajouri and Ramban districts. District Kishtwar and Poonch reported two cases each while 12 cases were reported from Reasi district.
There has been a surge in Covid19 casis in J&K at a time when the government has started physical classes for secondary and senior secondary class students in schools.
The government has also planned to open colleges and universities by the end of this month.
Meanwhile, 158 more persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu division and 111 from Kashmir.
The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the divisional administration Kashmir attributed the rise in cases to the “carelessness of people in wearing facemasks at public places”.
"Reason behind rise in Covid19 cases is clear that people are behaving in markets in a way as if Covid19 is over. Rarely anyone is seen with a facemask," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole told Greater Kashmir.
"Government can setup check points at every nook and corner but public has to also realise that they have to make facemask as part of their dress," he said.
About opening of schools and colleges he said the colleges were opening for year-end students for which vaccination centres have been set up in all the instructions. "We will vaccinate all the 18+ college students and then allow them to attend the classes. We are hopeful to complete the vaccination process in a week's time," he said.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that the students who will not get vaccinated should remain at home. "They won't be allowed to attend the colleges and put the lives of other students at risk," he said.