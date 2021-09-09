Covid19 cases again on rise in J&K

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4411 including 2245 from Kashmir and 2166 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported 80 cases today, which was the highest number among all districts. Baramulla reported 22 cases, Budgam 20, Pulwama and Doda two cases each, Kupwara six, Anantnag and Ganderbal three cases each, Bandipora eight No fresh case was reported from Kulgam, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba district.

One each case of Covid-19 was reported from Shopian, Jammu, Rajouri and Ramban districts. District Kishtwar and Poonch reported two cases each while 12 cases were reported from Reasi district.

There has been a surge in Covid19 casis in J&K at a time when the government has started physical classes for secondary and senior secondary class students in schools.

The government has also planned to open colleges and universities by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, 158 more persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu division and 111 from Kashmir.

The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the divisional administration Kashmir attributed the rise in cases to the “carelessness of people in wearing facemasks at public places”.