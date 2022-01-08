COVID19 | Cases continue to rise steeply in J&K

Srinagar: J&K continued to record a rise in the number of fresh COVID19 cases today with 655 people testing positive. The fatalities also continued and three people succumbed to the viral infection today.
In the past four days, the number of active cases in J&K has nearly doubled. From 1541 active cases on January 4, today, the number of active cases in the UT shot up to 2982.
The fast pace of spread of COVID19 in J&K started showing in the numbers earlier in the week. Today, 655 people tested positive in J&K, the highest single day case tally since 18 June 2020.
Of the new cases, 392 were from Jammu division while 263 were from Kashmir division. District Jammu has been having a massive surge of cases this week. Currently, the district has 968 active cases, the highest in the UT and over one-third of all active cases in J&K. In Srinagar, 133 fresh cases were detected today, bringing the total number of active cases in the district to 698.
As per the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the positive percentage of samples in district Jammu over the week between January 1 and January 7 is 3.3 percent. In other words, three out of every 100 tested samples are found positive. In district Srinagar, the positive percentage during the same period is 2.17 percent. J&K Government’s bulletin on Saturday said 58671 samples were tested and reported. With these numbers, the overall positive percentage of samples increased to 1.1 in J&K, five times higher than the positive percentage of samples in the last week of December.
Three people infected with the viral infection succumbed in J&K today, one in Jammu division and two in Kashmir division. Nine casualties have been attributed to COVID19 in the month of January. The official bulletin on COVID19 showed an increasing case trend in all districts of Jammu division today.
District Kathua had 26 cases today. In Kashmir division, district Baramulla and district Budgam had 41 and 46 cases respectively, at least three times more than the numbers recorded on average in the last week of December.
There is a slight rise in the number of travelers found positive as well, the number 37 today. The Government has said 63311 doses of vaccine were administered in J&K today.