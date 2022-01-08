COVID19 | Cases continue to rise steeply in J&K

Srinagar: J&K continued to record a rise in the number of fresh COVID19 cases today with 655 people testing positive. The fatalities also continued and three people succumbed to the viral infection today.

In the past four days, the number of active cases in J&K has nearly doubled. From 1541 active cases on January 4, today, the number of active cases in the UT shot up to 2982.

The fast pace of spread of COVID19 in J&K started showing in the numbers earlier in the week. Today, 655 people tested positive in J&K, the highest single day case tally since 18 June 2020.