‘COVID19 cases remain steady in Srinagar’

A week prior to that, between 26 July and 01 August, 234 new cases of COVID19 came to fore. Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education), Atal Dulloo said there was a slight increase over the week following Eid-ul-Adha but “nothing major”. He said the cases have remained steady and the positive percentage has also remained unchanged. “For now, we are not recording any increase in cases in J&K,” he said.

However, the number of travelers testing positive has increased between the first and second weeks of August. While the number of travelers testing positive in the first week of August increased from 5002 to 5009, an increase of 07, in the second week of August, the number of travelers testing positive increased 5024, an increase of 15. In some other districts of J&K as well, the number of travelers testing positive has seen significant but fluctuating increase this month. As per union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, district Reasi has a positive percentage of 7.1, the highest in J&K. J&K Government attributed the high percentage to a large number of travelers arriving in the district testing positive.

All other 19 districts of J&K have a positive percentage of 2 or less, the Ministry has said. Srinagar’s positive percentage for the week gone by has been 0.7 only. The Health Ministry maintains and updates records of the number of tests carried out and number of samples testing positive from across districts of all States and UTs. A number of districts in Kerala and some north-eastern states are currently witnessing a spike in cases and have a high positive percentage.