COVID19: Cases witness spike; 333 test positive, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 100 percent increase in the Covid-19 in last 24 hours as 333 fresh cases and one death was reported on Tuesday.
As per the official figures, out of total cases, 187 cases were reported from Jammu while 146 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the toll of positive cases to 457517-- 168473 in Jammu and 289044 in Kashmir division.
Around 152 Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K a day before.
The number of active positive cases has reached 1402--801 in Jammu and 601 in Kashmir division. This includes 464 active positive cases of Srinagar and 640 of Jammu district.
Also, one fresh Covid-19 death was reported in Jammu division on Tuesday taking the death toll to 4760---2335 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir division respectively.
As per the district wise break up, 137 fresh cases were reported from Jammu district followed by 95 cases in Srinagar district which is highest in the Valley.
Also, 20 cases were reported from Udhampur district while 14 cases were reported from Samba district and 12 cases each were reported from Baramulla and Ganderbal district.
Around 11 cases were reported from Budgam district while nine cases each were reported from Kupwara and Kathua districts and five cases were reported from Anantnag district.
Rajouri district reported three cases while two cases each were reported from Kishtwar and Doda district. One case each was reported from Pulwama and Kulgam district. However no fresh cases were reported from five districts.
Notably, the J&K Government and the Covid-19 experts have stressed for following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) amid the continuous surge in the daily count of Covid-19 cases in J&K. The doctors have advised people to go for testing in case of developing any of the Covid-19 symptoms and remain in isolation as well.
The experts have stressed wearing face masks in public places, shopping malls and also in social gatherings to avoid community spread of the virus.
As already reported, J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has already appealed to the people of J&K to take necessary precautions and be safe in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.
He said it was better to take preventive measures than taking the risk of getting affected by the disease.
The health and medical education department of J&K has cautioned the health officials and asked them to stay alert.
The doctors have been instructed to promote Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and ramp up testing facilities as well.
Principal Secretary H&ME Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the government has already issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners and heads of the all health institutions to "strictly enforce" wearing of face masks.
He said the government has instructed the heads of the hospitals to strengthen the availability of medicines and testing facilities in the hospitals.