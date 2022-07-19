COVID19: Cases witness spike; 333 test positive, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 100 percent increase in the Covid-19 in last 24 hours as 333 fresh cases and one death was reported on Tuesday.

As per the official figures, out of total cases, 187 cases were reported from Jammu while 146 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the toll of positive cases to 457517-- 168473 in Jammu and 289044 in Kashmir division.

Around 152 Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K a day before.

The number of active positive cases has reached 1402--801 in Jammu and 601 in Kashmir division. This includes 464 active positive cases of Srinagar and 640 of Jammu district.