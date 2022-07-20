COVID19: Daily tally in J&K reaches 434 cases; 1 death in Jammu

Srinagar: There seems to be no let-up in the surge in Covid-19 cases as the daily count touched 434 mark while a death was also reported from Jammu division on Wednesday.

As per the official figures, three consecutive deaths were reported from Jammu division in the last three days.

The figures reveal that Jammu has witnessed a massive surge in the cases followed by the Srinagar district.

The daily count in other districts has also seen an increase as well as the daily count has changed from digits to two digits.