COVID19: Daily tally in J&K reaches 434 cases; 1 death in Jammu

Srinagar: There seems to be no let-up in the surge in Covid-19 cases as the daily count touched 434 mark while a death was also reported from Jammu division on Wednesday.
As per the official figures, three consecutive deaths were reported from Jammu division in the last three days.
The figures reveal that Jammu has witnessed a massive surge in the cases followed by the Srinagar district.
The daily count in other districts has also seen an increase as well as the daily count has changed from digits to two digits.
On Wednesday, out of 434 cases 2438 cases were reported from Jammu while 186 cases were reported from Kashmir taking the toll of cases to 457951--168721 in Jammu and 289230 cases in Kashmir.
The total number of active positive cases has reached to 1724-- 996 in Jammu and 728 active cases in Kashmir as well.
The number of active cases in Srinagar district is increasing at a fast speed taking the toll to 570 which is an increase by 106 cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the number of active positive cases was only 464 in Srinagar.
On the other hand, the number of active positive cases has swelled to 750 as well. As per the district wise break up, Jammu reported 154 cases followed by 147 cases in Srinagar on Wednesday while 31 cases were reported from Kathua and 19 cases were reported from Udhampur district as well.
Baramulla district reported 16 cases, Budgam (11) while nine cases each were reported from Doda and Ramban districts. Poonch reported eight cases while six cases each were reported from Rajouri, Samba and Kishtwar districts.
Kupwara reported four cases while three cases were reported from Ganderbal and two cases each were reported from Pulwama and Bandipora districts. Meanwhile one case was reported from Shopian district and no fresh cases were reported from three districts.
As per the official figures, 111 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in J&K including 52 fro Jammu and 59 from Kashmir division.
Also with a fresh death reported from Jammu on Wednesday, the death toll has reached to 4761--2336 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.
Amid the daily surge in cases, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory in several districts in order to avoid the spread of the infection.
As already reported, the J&K Government and the Covid-19 experts have stressed for following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) amid the continuous surge in the daily count of Covid-19 cases in J&K.
J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta has already appealed to the people of J&K to take necessary precautions noting that it was better to take preventive measures than taking the risk of getting affected by the disease.
The health and medical education department of J&K has cautioned the health officials and asked them to stay alert.
The doctors have been instructed to promote Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and ramp up testing facilities as well.
Principal Secretary H&ME Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the government has already issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners and heads of the all health institutions to "strictly enforce" wearing of face masks.
He said the government has instructed the heads of the hospitals to strengthen the availability of medicines and testing facilities in the hospitals.
Meanwhile the covid-19 experts expressed concern over the daily surge in the Covid-19 cases saying that what people have learned from the last two years of Covid-19 they can prevent the Covid spread by simple measures like maintaining a social distance especially in places and gatherings.
"Even if people do not appear to be sick they have to follow the Covid-19 SoPs. People should wear a mask in public, especially indoors or when physical distancing is not possible," said a renowned critical care expert Dr Showkat Shah.
He appreciated the administration Srinagar and other district administrations for taking a serious note of the daily surge and advised people to follow SOPs and CAB in letter and spirit.
"In view of the present situation, people should choose open, well-ventilated spaces over closed ones. We should open a window indoors and clean our hands frequently," Dr Shah said, adding that people should cover their nose and mouth with bent elbows or a tissue when they cough or sneeze. "We should stay home if we feel unwell," he said.