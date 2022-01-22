COVID19 | Highest single-day tally in J&K; 6568 cases, 7 deaths

Srinagar: J&K witnessed its highest-ever number of daily COVID cases on Saturday with 6568 people testing positive, 71 per cent of them in Kashmir division. Seven deaths were also attributed to SARS-CoV2, five of the deceased from Jammu division.

J&K climbed up to its steepest point on its COVID19 curve till date on Saturday, logging in 6568 positives. Previously, J&K had its highest case tally reported on January 20 when 5992 cases were reported.

The Third Wave of COVID19 has brought in a steep rise in the cases in the UT, the number multiplying at a fast speed. In the past one week, 38326 people in J&K have tested positive while the positivity rate has increased from 4.5 per cent to 7.9 percent.