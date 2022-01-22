COVID19 | Highest single-day tally in J&K; 6568 cases, 7 deaths

Srinagar: J&K witnessed its highest-ever number of daily COVID cases on Saturday with 6568 people testing positive, 71 per cent of them in Kashmir division. Seven deaths were also attributed to SARS-CoV2, five of the deceased from Jammu division.
J&K climbed up to its steepest point on its COVID19 curve till date on Saturday, logging in 6568 positives. Previously, J&K had its highest case tally reported on January 20 when 5992 cases were reported.
The Third Wave of COVID19 has brought in a steep rise in the cases in the UT, the number multiplying at a fast speed. In the past one week, 38326 people in J&K have tested positive while the positivity rate has increased from 4.5 per cent to 7.9 percent.
The deaths have also risen in the past four days, the UT losing seven of its residents to the viral infection today. Of these, five were from various districts of Jammu division. In the past 22 days of January, 70 fatalities have been caused by SARS-CoV2 as per the official figures.
The case fatality in the month of January is already higher than the number of casualties that took place in September, October, November and December. Many experts have cautioned that the death toll in the Third Wave could rise further due to the widespread infections it is causing.
“The overall number of infected will be high, and even if the chances of death in this wave are lower, the overall count is feared to be high,” a senior official told Greater Kashmir.
Saturday’s COVID19 tally is 848 cases higher than Friday’s number of 5720. Kashmir division has accounted for more than 71 percent of the cases, its three districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam contributing most of the cases. Together, these three districts contributed 2996 of the 6568 cases in J&K. The number of cases recorded today in other districts were: 230 Pulwama, 320 Kupwara, 243 Anantnag, 418 Bandipora, 99 Ganderbal, 333 Kulgam, 54 Shopian, 1236 Jammu, 78 Udhampur, 59 Rajouri, 120 Doda, 59 Kathua, 91 Samba, 49 Kishtwar, 50 Poonch, 99 Ramban and 34 Reasi.
The official bulletin on COVID19 said 82423 COVID19 tests were carried out in J&K in the 24 hours preceding the issue of bulletin.
The bed occupancy, among the 4994 dedicated beds in J&K increased by a little over 1 percent and reached 10.30 percent. The total number of admitted patients was 519 as per the bulletin. The number of active cases in J&K reached 39113. The vaccination number recorded on Saturday was 34423.