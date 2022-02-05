COVID19 | Impact of weekend lockdown felt across J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government earlier this week reduced the weekly lockdown duration from 64 to 57 hours to curb the spread of COVID.

Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movements during the weekends.

Notably, the full restrictions came into effect from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

In the morning, police imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir to impose the lockdown.

The roads in Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir wore a deserted look and very few vehicles were seen on roads.