COVID19 | Impact of weekend lockdown felt across J&K

Srinagar: Normal life was affected across Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the two-day weekend lockdown on Saturday imposed in view of the COVID-19 situation.
Shops and other business establishments remained shut on Saturday across the UT due to the 57- hours lockdown. The traffic was off the roads.
The Jammu and Kashmir government earlier this week reduced the weekly lockdown duration from 64 to 57 hours to curb the spread of COVID.
Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movements during the weekends.
Notably, the full restrictions came into effect from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.
In the morning, police imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir to impose the lockdown.
The roads in Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir wore a deserted look and very few vehicles were seen on roads.
Since Saturday morning Police vehicles fitted with public address systems announced the restrictions at several places across Kashmir.
The police accompanied officials of civil administration while the announcement of restrictions was being made.
Barricades were erected to check the movement of traffic. However, there was no bar on vehicles associated with essential services.
“All that is being done is that the locals should not face any major issues. All essential commodities have been kept available and open,'' an official said here.
This is the fourth weekend lockdown, ever since J&K started observing COVID restrictions, especially after the third wave of the pandemic started in the UT last month. The COVID cases in J&K have already peaked and the number of daily cases has started to decline. On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1429 new Covid-19
cases, lowest in over three weeks, while three more persons died due to the virus.
Stressing on making all efforts to reduce the rate of transmission within Jammu and Kashmir through active involvement of community leaders, market associations and federations, it asked all government departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings.