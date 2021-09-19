COVID19| J&K adds 168 new cases

Srinagar: J&K recorded 168 fresh covid19 cases in the last 24 hours, 54% of them in Srinagar alone, even as eight districts in the UT logged no new case.

As per the official figures, of the total 168 cases, 15 were from Jammu division and 153 from Kashmir taking the tally of cases since the inception of coronavirus in the UT to 3,27,941.

No Covid19 death was reported from J&K today. So far 4416 people have died in the UT due to coronavirus including 2169 in Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir.

The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46. Cases are rising in Srinagar even as around 30 areas have been declared ‘active containment zones’.

As per the daily caseload in other districts, Budgam reported 20, Ganderbal 12, Baramulla 12, Anantnag 8, Doda 6, Jammu 5, Pulwama 4, Rajouri 3, Kupwara 3, Bandipora 2, Samba 1. No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

154 more persons including 26 from Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir recovered from the virus and were discharged from various hospitals.

Of the total 3,27,941 positive cases in the UT, 1493 are active positive, 3,22,032 have recovered.