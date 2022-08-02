[ COVID19 ] J&K reports 1 death, 741 fresh cases

Srinagar: One person died of COVID-19 while 741 fresh coronavirus-positive cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the government said Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with the fresh fatality, the number of people dying of COVID-19 reached 4773 – 2429 in the Kashmir division and 2344 in the Jammu division.
Of the total 741 cases, 515 were from the Kashmir division while 226 were from the Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,65,904.
Of these positive cases, 4846 are active positive - 3183 in the Kashmir division and 1663 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 445 persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 261 from the Kashmir division and 184 from the Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases on Tuesday, the official spokesman said that in the Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 239 cases, Baramulla 125, Budgam 42, Kupwara 38, Kulgam 20, Bandipora 15, Pulwama and Anantnag 14 cases each, Ganderbal five while Shopian reported three fresh cases.
In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 125 cases, Ramban 25, Doda 24, Rajouri 16, Udhampur 14, Kathua seven, Samba, Kishtwar, and Reasi three each, and Poonch two cases.
Over the past few weeks, there has been no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases which has made the situation worrisome.
In the wake of a continuous spike in the daily count of cases, the concerned administration has made it mandatory to wear face masks in all the districts.
However, there has been the poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
The government has already cautioned the heads of the health institutions and directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
Meanwhile, experts have raised a concern over the continuous surge in coronavirus cases saying that people were behaving ignorantly by not following COVID-19 protocol.