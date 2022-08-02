[ COVID19 ] J&K reports 1 death, 741 fresh cases

Srinagar: One person died of COVID-19 while 741 fresh coronavirus-positive cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the government said Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with the fresh fatality, the number of people dying of COVID-19 reached 4773 – 2429 in the Kashmir division and 2344 in the Jammu division.

Of the total 741 cases, 515 were from the Kashmir division while 226 were from the Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,65,904.

Of these positive cases, 4846 are active positive - 3183 in the Kashmir division and 1663 in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 445 persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 261 from the Kashmir division and 184 from the Jammu division.