COVID19 | J&K witnesses 40 fresh cases

Srinagar: COVID-19 cases continue to surge with Jammu and Kashmir reporting 40 fresh cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 166. According to the government, of the new COVID-19 positive cases, 19 were from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu division.

So far 4,74,848 COVID-19 infected persons have recovered and been discharged in J&K while 4786 persons died of coronavirus in J&K.

The total number of positive cases reported across J&K is 166, 125 from Kashmir division and 41 from Jammu division. Among the fresh 40 cases, four cases each were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts, three from Baramulla, two Pulwama and one each from Budgam and Kupwara in Kashmir division.

So far, 2,47,82,105 cumulative doses of COVID vaccine have been administered across J&K.

Also, 1125 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.