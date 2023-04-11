COVID19 | No need to panic due to current spike in cases: Experts to CS

New Delhi: In a meeting, health experts Tuesday assured Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta that there was no need to panic in view of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the chief secretary enjoined upon all health experts to take all the necessary measures to tackle any issues that may arise fully.
Secretary Health, Director SKIMS, Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Heads of Medicine and Microbiology of GMCs, Directors of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu attended the meeting besides other experts from the medical field.
Mehta asked them to perform the precautionary testing of individuals as per the set protocols and not to resort to either under testing or over testing in the health facilities.
He impressed upon them to create ample awareness among the public so that no unnecessary scare was created.
The chief secretary also emphasised on taking stock of medicines and other paraphernalia beforehand so that people were served better. He asked the department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly and persons with comorbidity.
Mehta also directed them to encourage people to observe the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) for the safety of all.
The chief secretary directed for constituting a three-member committee under Director SKIMS with Principals of GMCs of Srinagar and Jammu as members for working out a standard protocol for treatment of patients across the health facilities of J&K for various ailments.
He also urged the committee to look into the reasons for the high rate of C-section births in J&K.
Mehta advised them to suggest corrective measures to address this issue.
He asked them to frame a mechanism in consonance with the hospitals in other regions regarding a policy for taking off days in lieu of night duty and working of medics.
The chief secretary also asked the department to ensure that various wings in all hospitals must follow an inclusive approach with respect to all doctors working in the wing for ensuring equitable opportunities and due process of consultations in management of patients.
The Secretary Health informed the meeting that currently there was no ICU bed occupancy related to COVID in the health facilities of J&K. He said that the testing capacity of J&K had been augmented manifold.
The Secretary Health said that a full genome sequencing facility had been started at SKIMS recently and another such facility would soon be started at GMC Jammu.
He said that every sample of a positive person was sent for its genome analysis as per the GoI guidelines.
The Secretary Health apprised the meeting that mock drills were conducted in 162 health facilities across J&K on April 10 to ensure operational readiness for management of COVID at all identified dedicated facilities including GMCs, district hospitals, community health centres with a specific focus on oxygen plants (LMO, PSA, and manifold), ventilators, logistics and human resources.
He said that the COVID vaccination doses given in the age groups of 18 years and above, 15 to 17 years, and 12 to 14 years in J&K were above that of the national average, which was encouraging.
He said that there was no reason to worry and only caution could evade its possible implications.
The health experts also gave their suggestions regarding the current scenario and preparedness of J&K.
They said that the virus was not so lethal this time although the spread might be faster.
They advised people to only take precautions so that they keep themselves safe as well as others.
It was revealed that J&K had identified around 3000 COVID beds, 1966 isolation beds, and 330 ICU beds in its hospitals.
It was informed that J&K has a capacity to generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants and that J&K also has four CBNAAT, 15 TRUENAT labs in its hospitals to generate tests more accurately and expeditiously.