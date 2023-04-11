COVID19 | No need to panic due to current spike in cases: Experts to CS

The chief secretary also emphasised on taking stock of medicines and other paraphernalia beforehand so that people were served better. He asked the department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly and persons with comorbidity.

Mehta also directed them to encourage people to observe the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) for the safety of all.

The chief secretary directed for constituting a three-member committee under Director SKIMS with Principals of GMCs of Srinagar and Jammu as members for working out a standard protocol for treatment of patients across the health facilities of J&K for various ailments.

He also urged the committee to look into the reasons for the high rate of C-section births in J&K.

Mehta advised them to suggest corrective measures to address this issue.

He asked them to frame a mechanism in consonance with the hospitals in other regions regarding a policy for taking off days in lieu of night duty and working of medics.

The chief secretary also asked the department to ensure that various wings in all hospitals must follow an inclusive approach with respect to all doctors working in the wing for ensuring equitable opportunities and due process of consultations in management of patients.

The Secretary Health informed the meeting that currently there was no ICU bed occupancy related to COVID in the health facilities of J&K. He said that the testing capacity of J&K had been augmented manifold.