‘COVID19 situation improving across J&K’

Srinagar: The latest J&K Government analysis of COVID19 situation has shown that cases are dropping across districts, with Srinagar, the epicenter of COVID19 in J&K, witnessing a steady slump, and the lowest cumulative cases of the week compared to the past two.
The analysis dated October 10, weighs various variables and their changes to dissect the COVID19 situation in J&K. The powerpoint presentation shows that after the spike between May and June, COVID19 cases have steadily decreased in the UT. The graphs show that the curve has been early flat since August with slight elevations in between. The last elevations were in the month of September, after the second week. For the past one week, the number of cases has been close to 100, and the line falling lower on most days.
Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education) Vivek Bhardwaj said that COVID19 situation was under control and the Government was vigilant to “capture and contain any changes”. He said the impetus was on vaccination of the eligible population and the second dose. “Once vaccinated, J&K’s entire population will be in a comfortable position vis-à-vis the Pandemic,” he said.
In terms of active cases, Srinagar district, as has been the trend, has the highest number. The number of active cases in Srinagar is nearly as many as active cases of all other districts put together. Srinagar has seen a high positivity in the past one month. However, in the past one week, the situation in Srinagar has improved, the data shows.
From September 20 to 26, Srinagar reported 445 new cases, which dropped to 325 new cases between 27th September to 03rd October. Between 4 and 10 October, the latest data shows, 294 new cases have been reported. In all districts of Kashmir division, Ganderbal, cases have dropped or remained steady in the past three weeks. In Jammu division as well, cases have dropped across districts. However, Poonch has seen a spike in cases in the latest week.
While the weekly cases per million are still of concern in Poonch, Ganderbal and Srinagar, overall, all districts of J&K are in Green category given other cardinal indicators. The positive percentage of cases is lower than 2 percent in J&K at present and was over 2 percent at the beginning of the month. Overall, bed occupancy is zero or less than 1 percent across districts except Srinagar where 3 percent of the allocated beds are occupied.