‘COVID19 situation improving across J&K’

Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education) Vivek Bhardwaj said that COVID19 situation was under control and the Government was vigilant to “capture and contain any changes”. He said the impetus was on vaccination of the eligible population and the second dose. “Once vaccinated, J&K’s entire population will be in a comfortable position vis-à-vis the Pandemic,” he said.

In terms of active cases, Srinagar district, as has been the trend, has the highest number. The number of active cases in Srinagar is nearly as many as active cases of all other districts put together. Srinagar has seen a high positivity in the past one month. However, in the past one week, the situation in Srinagar has improved, the data shows.

From September 20 to 26, Srinagar reported 445 new cases, which dropped to 325 new cases between 27th September to 03rd October. Between 4 and 10 October, the latest data shows, 294 new cases have been reported. In all districts of Kashmir division, Ganderbal, cases have dropped or remained steady in the past three weeks. In Jammu division as well, cases have dropped across districts. However, Poonch has seen a spike in cases in the latest week.