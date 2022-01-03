COVID19 | Vaccination critical tool to help stop pandemic: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years in Jammu & Kashmir.
COVID-19 vaccination for the UT has been started from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu with the inoculation of the dose to the children under 15-18 years age group.
“Vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the COVID pandemic. My humble request to the young friends to get vaccinated,” said the Lt Governor.
“Don't be complacent after getting vaccinated. It’s crucial to continue following COVID protocols & guidelines,” he added.
The Lt Governor asked the health officials to keep the vaccinated children under a mandatory observation period.
J&K Government has made all preparations for the smooth administering of COVID vaccine to the 15-18 age group. A robust action plan has been prepared for the vaccination drive starting from today.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the 15-18 years age group will be carried out across the Union Territory. Online & walk-in registration, besides other required facilities, are made at the vaccination centres. The school education department has also been asked to encourage the children to get vaccinated.
Amidst the surge in COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, the Government of India under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has decided the inclusion of 15 to 18 years age group in the National Covid Immunization programme from today.
Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior health officials and students in large number were present during the launch of the vaccination drive.
Vaccination drive rolled out in Ladakh
As part of a pan-India drive, COVID 19 vaccination for the age group 15 to 18 years was kick-started at different dedicated vaccination centres in Leh and Kargil of Ladakh on Monday.
Health officials said that they have target beneficiaries of 8181 youths and out of this around 2000 are out of Kargil district while simultaneously they are also vaccinating people above 60 years and those with comorbidities.
“Health Department Kargil has identified dedicated COVID-19 vaccination sites ahead of the vaccination drive which started from January 3 for 15-18 years age group in Kargil district” Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said.
Given the importance and benefits of the vaccination drive, Chief Medical Officer Kargil has given strict direction to the staff of the health department to be proactive and ensure in making this national initiative a grand success, the official said.
CMO Kargil has appealed to the 15-18 years age group to get vaccinated to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.
Pertinently, only Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN will be administered to the eligible teenagers as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid-19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunization.( with inputs from Irfan Raina in Ganderbal)