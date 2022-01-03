COVID19 | Vaccination critical tool to help stop pandemic: LG

“Don't be complacent after getting vaccinated. It’s crucial to continue following COVID protocols & guidelines,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked the health officials to keep the vaccinated children under a mandatory observation period.

J&K Government has made all preparations for the smooth administering of COVID vaccine to the 15-18 age group. A robust action plan has been prepared for the vaccination drive starting from today.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the 15-18 years age group will be carried out across the Union Territory. Online & walk-in registration, besides other required facilities, are made at the vaccination centres. The school education department has also been asked to encourage the children to get vaccinated.