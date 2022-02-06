COVID19 | Weekend restrictions lifted in J&K

Jammu: Witnessing decline in COVID19 cases and also acceding to the request of traders and business bodies of both the regions seeking a booster dose for economic activities, the J&K government on Sunday announced to lift weekend restrictions.
However, daily night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 10 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
In yet another major direction, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction in its weekly guidelines also permitted the coaching centres for Civil Services, Engineering and NEET to operate with 50 percent capacity.
“Coaching Centres for Civil Services, Engineering or NEET etc are permitted to adopt offline medium of teaching at 50 percent of their capacity, subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the Head of the centre ensures due precautions such as COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and adherence to SOP,” directed the SEC, headed by Chief Secretary after its review meeting, which was convened on February 4.
As per revised guidelines, however, all colleges, schools, Polytechnics, ITls etc., will continue to adopt online medium of teaching. There will be no in-person teaching.
SEC ordered that banquet halls in all the districts of J&K will be permitted to allow gathering up to 25 percent of the authorised capacity (with verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test for COVID19 not older than 72 hours), in open spaces only. Rest all guidelines remain unchanged.
Earlier on January 20, the SEC had ordered for complete restrictions on “non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory from every Friday 2.00 pm to 6.00 am on Monday.” Yet later conceding to business bodies’ demand, on January 30, it eased weekend restrictions by seven hours.