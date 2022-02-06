COVID19 | Weekend restrictions lifted in J&K

As per revised guidelines, however, all colleges, schools, Polytechnics, ITls etc., will continue to adopt online medium of teaching. There will be no in-person teaching.

SEC ordered that banquet halls in all the districts of J&K will be permitted to allow gathering up to 25 percent of the authorised capacity (with verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test for COVID19 not older than 72 hours), in open spaces only. Rest all guidelines remain unchanged.

Earlier on January 20, the SEC had ordered for complete restrictions on “non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory from every Friday 2.00 pm to 6.00 am on Monday.” Yet later conceding to business bodies’ demand, on January 30, it eased weekend restrictions by seven hours.