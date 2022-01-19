COVID19|Highest single-day spike in J&K; 5818 test positive, 4 deaths

Srinagar: J&K had the highest ever number of COVID cases detected on Wednesday with 5818 people testing positive, a majority from the Kashmir division. Along with high positivity, the casualties also continued and four people lost their lives to SARS-CoV2 today.
The positivity rate in J&K has been on a speedy rise and jumped up from 6.2 per cent on Tuesday to 7 per cent today. In the past 24 hours, 83019 samples were processed across the UT, 5818 of them found positive. The case tally recorded today has been the highest ever in J&K, the previous highest point in the COVID19 curve being 5443 recorded on 07 May 2021.
COVID19 cases have been predicted to rise further in J&K in the coming few weeks, the experts expecting the peak to be weeks ahead, between the second and third week of February. Cases, they believe, will continue rising till the peak is reached.
J&K has increased the COVID19 testing and 83019 samples were tested and reported Wednesday. The testing today is the highest ever carried out on a single day, an official in the health and medical education department said. The number of active cases in the UT reached 26236. However, the number of hospitalized cases reached 416. Of the total active cases, 1.5 per cent have been hospitalized. The bed occupancy in J&K was 8.32 per cent of the 4994 dedicated beds for the treatment of viral infection.
Four COVID19 casualties took place in the 24 hours preceding the issue of the official bulletin. All the deceased were from the Jammu division.
A vast majority of positives were from the Kashmir division and 4066 people were reported positive today in the 10 districts. Srinagar had its highest single-day case rise and had 1745 people positive. The number of active cases in the capital district on Wednesday was 6189. District Jammu is close by in terms of active case number and had 5760 people recovering from the infection. 1131 fresh cases from district Jammu were reported today.
Baramulla had the highest single-day case rise and reported 791 cases, Budgam 594, Pulwama 230, Anantnag 217, Bandipora 130 Ganderbal 84, Kulgam 162, Shopian 20.
There has been a significant decrease in the number of travellers testing positive. A senior official told Greater Kashmir that RAT tests were carried out at the Airport and testing was low on land transport routes. He said the lower number of cases among travellers was a result of this ‘over-reliance’ on RAT.