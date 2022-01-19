COVID19|Highest single-day spike in J&K; 5818 test positive, 4 deaths

Srinagar: J&K had the highest ever number of COVID cases detected on Wednesday with 5818 people testing positive, a majority from the Kashmir division. Along with high positivity, the casualties also continued and four people lost their lives to SARS-CoV2 today.

The positivity rate in J&K has been on a speedy rise and jumped up from 6.2 per cent on Tuesday to 7 per cent today. In the past 24 hours, 83019 samples were processed across the UT, 5818 of them found positive. The case tally recorded today has been the highest ever in J&K, the previous highest point in the COVID19 curve being 5443 recorded on 07 May 2021.