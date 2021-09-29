CPWD asked to revise AIIMS Master Plan

It states that currently work is stopped. “86% boundary wall completed. Work stopped due to objections raised by Victor Force. Revised Master Plan shared with the concerned officers to build consensus.” Further, as per the document, remaining 34 acres of land is to be handed over within one month.

The Government of India has sanctioned Rs 1828 crore for the project, of which 234.51 crore have been released so far.

The institute to be established at Awantipora is part of the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) which was announced on 7 November 2015.

The central government has appointed CPWD as an executing agency for the project.

Although issues like land acquisition, rehabilitation and compensation of the people affected by the project have been belatedly resolved, the construction agency is yet to finish the fencing of the project site.

The AIIMS, according to official information, is supposed to have a 750-bed hospital and would cater to around 1500 OPD cases on a daily basis.