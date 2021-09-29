CPWD asked to revise AIIMS Master Plan

Srinagar: A Government of India constituted committee has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to revise the Master Plan of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Awantipora in south Kashmir in line with “security instructions issued by Ministry of Defence”.
As per the official document accessed by Greater Kashmir, the committee was constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to resolve the issues raised by the Victor Force.
“Committee decided that CPWD should revise the Master Plan in line with the security instructions issued by the Ministry of Defence,” the official document reads.
It states that currently work is stopped. “86% boundary wall completed. Work stopped due to objections raised by Victor Force. Revised Master Plan shared with the concerned officers to build consensus.” Further, as per the document, remaining 34 acres of land is to be handed over within one month.
The Government of India has sanctioned Rs 1828 crore for the project, of which 234.51 crore have been released so far.
The institute to be established at Awantipora is part of the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) which was announced on 7 November 2015.
The central government has appointed CPWD as an executing agency for the project.
Although issues like land acquisition, rehabilitation and compensation of the people affected by the project have been belatedly resolved, the construction agency is yet to finish the fencing of the project site.
The AIIMS, according to official information, is supposed to have a 750-bed hospital and would cater to around 1500 OPD cases on a daily basis.
The project besides providing the super-specialty healthcare would also help Kashmir in human resource development in medical science.
Recently, 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee took a review of the AIIMS Kashmir project.
Official document further states that for starting the 1st batch of MBBS “makeshift arrangements are being made”.
A senior health department official informed that the first batch of 50 students for MBBS at AIIMS Jammu was taken earlier this year, for AIIMS Kashmir, the UT Government is looking at August 2021 for admissions.
“J&K Government has written to the Union Health Ministry seeking approval for the temporary accommodation in Srinagar as the campus of the MBBS course in AIIMS Kashmir for the upcoming academic session. Due to Covid second wave, the process was derailed for some time.”