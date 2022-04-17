Crackdown on terror, anti-national network by SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency, assigned with the duty of investigation and prosecution of terror related cases in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir conducted searches at several locations in Srinagar on Saturday.

As per a statement issued here, the searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 01/2022 u/s 13, 18 UA(P) Act read with sections 121, 124, 153 B and 120-B IPC of Police Station JIC (SIA) Jammu, against the author of seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of monthly digital Magazine “The Kashmir Wala”.