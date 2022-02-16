Crashed JKBOSE website post results a damp squib

Srinagar: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) official website crashed minutes after the class 10th result was declared on Wednesday. The move disappointed hundreds of parents and the students who had started surfing the website to confirm their results.
It was for the second time when the JKBOSE official website crashed after the declaration of results.
Earlier, the website stopped working soon after the result of class 12th students was declared by JKBOSE.
At the time of class 12th results, the JKBOSE website stopped working for almost an hour forcing the Board authorities to share the result data with private vendor: indiaresult.com, bringing relief for the students.
“The incident left students disappointed who were anxiously waiting for their results. The technical snags in the website disturbed the students and their parents as well,” a JKBOSE official said.
After that incident, the authorities in JK Board convened several meetings and chalked out strategies to avoid repetition of the same mistake and ensure the website works smoothly post declaration of the result. “The strategy did not work as the website again crashed and we again had to rope in indiaresult.com to share our data with them for the convenience of the students,” the JK Board official said.
As per the official figures produced by JKBOSE, a total of 72684 students- Boys 37045 and Girls- 35639 appeared in the examination out of which 28964 Boys and 28061 girls qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 78.14 percent and 78.74 percent result.
“Our website witnesses a huge traffic at the time of result as on an average five people search for one roll number. We get one lakh hits per second at the time of result due to which the server gets heavy and the website stops working,” another official said.
The parents also complained that JK Board website stopped working minutes after the result was declared.
“We called several officials in the JK Board to complain about the issue but in vain. We had to call other people who had got the result gazette to confirm the result. Some action must be taken against the concerned officials for this,” said Gulzar Ahmad, a parent.
Notably, the JK Board officials this time were tight lipped about the declaration of the class 10th result till the last moment only to avoid traffic on the website. The JK Board authorities did not make any prior announcement about the declaration of the class 10th result. “The motive was to avoid traffic on the website,” an official said.
In the afternoon (4:10pm) of Wednesday, the secrecy department of JK Board made the e-gazette public and simultaneously made the result available on the official website.
“But the strategy failed as our website still crashed and left students high and dry,” a top official of the Board told Greater Kashmir.
Joint Secretary JKBOSE IT, Wahid Makhdoomi when contacted admitted that the website crashed at the time of declaration of class 10th and 12th results.
“We never faced any such problems in the past at the time of result declaration as our website was flawless. Our website was maintained by private vendors,” he told Greater Kashmir.
He said since last two years, the Board website was run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Government of India. “At the time of class 12th results our website crashed and we took up the matter with NIC. We explained to them the rush and traffic our website witnesses at the time of results and told them to ensure that there should be no issue in it,” Joint Secretary IT said.
“But we faced the same problem again today and we had to share the result with private vendor indiaresult. We have again taken up the matter with them. Hopefully these issues will be resolved to avoid inconveniences for students and parents,” he said.