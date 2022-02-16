Crashed JKBOSE website post results a damp squib

Srinagar: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) official website crashed minutes after the class 10th result was declared on Wednesday. The move disappointed hundreds of parents and the students who had started surfing the website to confirm their results.

It was for the second time when the JKBOSE official website crashed after the declaration of results.

Earlier, the website stopped working soon after the result of class 12th students was declared by JKBOSE.

At the time of class 12th results, the JKBOSE website stopped working for almost an hour forcing the Board authorities to share the result data with private vendor: indiaresult.com, bringing relief for the students.