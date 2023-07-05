Creating stronger health systems Govt’s priority: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that creating stronger health systems geared to tackle the emerging diseases and conditions affecting people of J&K was the priority of the government.

Inaugurating the 'J&K Health Conclave' on Mental Health and Non-Communicable Diseases at SKICC in Srinagar, the LG underlined the importance of mental health for ensuring overall wellbeing of the population.

He also launched India’s first Mental Health Chatbot under Tele-Manas, an avenue that he hoped would become the lifeline for the people.

Sinha spoke about the various facets of patient care and the initiatives underway to improve the delivery of healthcare in all parts of J&K.

He delved on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the future of healthcare and how it could help tide over the issues of accessibility and affordability.

The LG talked about the Artificial Neural Network being the game changer for diagnosis of various health conditions.