Creation of RTI portal in J&K: HC directs Govt to take call on representation

Srinagar: The High Court on Thursday directed Jammu and Kashmir government to take within 90 days a call upon a representation made by two lawyers with regard to setting up an RTI portal to file online applications for collecting information from any department of the Government.

Disposing of a Public Interest litigation filed by two lawyers Muhammad Tuyyab Malik and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma said: “We consider it appropriate to dispose of the petition with the direction to the Chief Secretary to take a call upon the representation of the petitioners and to pass a speaking order on it, most expeditiously, preferably, within a period of three months from the date a copy of this order is produced before him”.