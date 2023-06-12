Crime against children witnesses upward trend in Kashmir

Srinagar: There is no let up in child abuse and exploitation crimes in Kashmir that can have long-lasting impacts on the victims with south Kashmir’s Anantnag district topping the list while north Kashmir’s Kupwara district recording a low rate.

“In Kashmir, Anantnag tops the list of child abuse and exploitation during last year,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “Kupwara district recorded a low rate.”

Giving the breakup, he said 87 cases of child abuse and exploitation were reported in Anantnag, 77 in Srinagar, Budgam 53, Baramulla 47, Kulgam 37, Ganderbal 34 , Pulwama 32, Shopian 21, Bandipora 17, and Kupwara six.

The officer said that most of the cases were of serious nature that included abduction, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.

He said that crimes against children saw over 39 percent jump last year.