CRIME, DRUGS, AND MOBILES | 7 gruesome murders in 6 months that shook Kashmir

On Monday, Police arrested the father of the six-year-old girl, who was found with her throat slit, hours after she went missing in Kupwara district on March 29.

Officials probing the incident said Muhammad Iqbal Khatana, 38, a driver by profession, strangled his daughter to death out of “frustration and rage” after a fight with his wife over personal issues.

“After checking the sequence of events, the family of the girl came under focus. When we separately inquired from them, the father of the girl emerged as the prime suspect,” an official said.

Last week, a youth killed his mother in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said that the youth had strangulated his mother to death in Dangerpora village of Sopore and the accused was a drug addict.

He was arrested within hours of committing the crime.

In the second week of March, a man was arrested for killing a woman, chopping her body into several pieces, and burying the body parts at different locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

On March 8, Police Post Soibug received an application from Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of the Soibugh stating that his sister left for coaching classes on March 7 but did not return.