CRIME REVIEW MEETING AT PHQ JAMMU | Go all out to demolish those providing oxygen to terror ranks: DGP

Jammu: Chairing a high-level crime review meeting at Police Headquarters in Jammu, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that a major amount of terror funds were being generated from narcotics trafficking.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the meeting, the DGP stressed intensifying the war on drugs.
He said that it not only affects the younger generation but the major amount of terror funds was being generated from narcotics trafficking.
The DGP said that there was a need to put in more effort to consolidate peace and stability in J&K.
He said that with the joint efforts of Police and other security forces, the security situation in J&K had shown a marked improvement during the past three years and added that the bandh-call culture in Kashmir had almost ended completely.
Singh directed the officers to increase the area domination, particularly in border areas to restrict terror activities.
He said that at present the number of active terrorists in J&K had been reduced and that a strategically-planned final assault was required to march towards a terror-free J&K.
The DGP stressed going all out to demolish the terror ecosystem which he said was providing oxygen to the terror ranks.
He said that investigators had to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take every necessary measure to ensure the conviction of UAPA, narcotics, and other sensitive cases in the court of law.
Stressing for meticulous follow-up of each case, Singh directed placing an officer at every district headquarters for result-oriented investigation.
He directed the officers to dispose of the pending cases based on their sensitivity in the shortest possible time.
The DGP complimented the officers and soldiers for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra and Independence Day events held across J&K.
He said that the achievements of J&K Police on different fronts were being acknowledged at the highest levels.
“However, we have to put in more efforts to consolidate peace and stability in J&K,” Singh said.
The senior officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions regarding the improvement in the investigation process.
The district SSPs of Jammu Zone apprised the meeting regarding various measures being taken to improve investigation skills and conviction rate.
They also briefed about the security of the border and highway security grids.
Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IG BSF Jammu D K Boora, IG CRPF Jammu P S Ranpise, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SO to IGP Technical Services Sargun Shukla, and SSP Samba Abhishek Mahajan attended the meeting at the Police Headquarters in Jammu while Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Muhammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Poonch Rajouri Range Haseeb Mughal, AIG (T/P) Police Headquarters J S Johar, and District SSPs of Jammu Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.