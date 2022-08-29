CRIME REVIEW MEETING AT PHQ JAMMU | Go all out to demolish those providing oxygen to terror ranks: DGP

The DGP stressed going all out to demolish the terror ecosystem which he said was providing oxygen to the terror ranks.

He said that investigators had to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take every necessary measure to ensure the conviction of UAPA, narcotics, and other sensitive cases in the court of law.

Stressing for meticulous follow-up of each case, Singh directed placing an officer at every district headquarters for result-oriented investigation.

He directed the officers to dispose of the pending cases based on their sensitivity in the shortest possible time.

The DGP complimented the officers and soldiers for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra and Independence Day events held across J&K.

He said that the achievements of J&K Police on different fronts were being acknowledged at the highest levels.

“However, we have to put in more efforts to consolidate peace and stability in J&K,” Singh said.