Crops damaged as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Rafiabad Baramulla

In the aftermath of flash floods, the road at Mundaji was cut off, leaving over a dozen local sightseers stranded in the area. The sightseers were later on guided and asked to use alternate routes to ensure their safe evacuation from the site.

Tehsildar Dangiwacha , Sajad Rasool Shah said that though the flash floods caused damage to standing crops , however fortunately there wasn’t any loss or injury reported in the incident.

“Given the fact that there were sightseers stranded in and around the affected site, we soon after the occurrence launched a rescue operation to evacuate them and luckily all of them are safe”, the official said.

“Everything is under control and the administration is assessing the situation”, the official added. (GNS)