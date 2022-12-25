Cross-border, intra-district drug smuggling a challenge in Kupwara

Kupwara: The cross-border drug smuggling and the smuggling of drugs within north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been a massive challenge for the security forces to deal with.

However, Police with proper tactics have been at the forefront to tackle and contain the spread of drugs in the district.

Drug peddling has also been a major concern for the local population with several youth across the district dying of a drug overdose in the last few years.

They seem to be apprehensive about their kids, especially the teenagers.