Cross LoC trade, terror funding: 2 accused arrested by NIA

The said trade, probe agency said was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch District.

As per the SOP of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between POK and J&K and were based on barter system.

During investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders.