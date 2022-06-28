Cross LoC trade, terror funding: 2 accused arrested by NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani s/o Ghulam Ahmad Wani r/o Achagoza, (PS Rajpora), District. Pulwama and Peer Arshad Iqbal @ Ashu s/o Peer Gayasuddin r/o Khwaja Bagh, Baramulla in case Cross LoC trade and terror funding (RC-17/2016/NIA/DLI), said an NIA statement.
NIA said that case pertains to the generation of extra profits through cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK and using of those funds for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.
The said trade, probe agency said was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch District.
As per the SOP of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between POK and J&K and were based on barter system.
During investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders.
The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders and were handling several cross LoC trade firms registered in their own names or in the names of their friends, family members, relatives etc it said.
They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, OGWs, stone-pelters etc. Further investigation in the case continues, NIA said.