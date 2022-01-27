Front Page
CRPF constable dies of heart attack
Jammu: A Constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in his camp in Katra area of Reasi district.
Police said that 38-year old CRPF Constable, identified as Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Akhnoor in Jammu district suddenly collapsed while he was on a morning walk inside his camp at Dhriti Dhorre in Katra.
“The Constable deployed with 6th Battalion was immediately rushed to hospital in an unconscious condition. However, the doctors declared him dead. As per doctors, he died of a heart attack,” police added.