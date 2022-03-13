CRPF jawan laid to rest in Shopian

Srinagar: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Chek Chotipora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, as the Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Doie was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Thousands participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of the slain jawan.

The killing of Doie, who was off-duty at the time when he was shot dead by the militants in his native village, has sent shock waves in the area. A pall of gloom descended on the entire locality since Saturday evening, with scores of people visiting the wailing family members to console them.