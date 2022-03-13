CRPF jawan laid to rest in Shopian

Srinagar: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Chek Chotipora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, as the Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Doie was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Thousands participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of the slain jawan.
The killing of Doie, who was off-duty at the time when he was shot dead by the militants in his native village, has sent shock waves in the area. A pall of gloom descended on the entire locality since Saturday evening, with scores of people visiting the wailing family members to console them.
Several officials were also present during Doie’s funeral prayers. People from different walks of life have condemned the killing. Besides his wife Shaheena Akhter, Doie left behind three children, sons Akib Hussain Doie, Awan Ali and daughter Insha Jan.
He is also survived by four brothers. For the entire day, scores of people visited the residence of Doie to offer condolences. They described the slain jawan as a noble soul and prayed for his eternal peace.
Earlier a wreath laying ceremony was held, led by DIG south Kashmir Operations, PK Mehta. “ In solemn wreath laying ceremony, led by DIG, rich tributes were paid to brave heart Mukhtar Ahmad Doie who was martyred in Shopian,” CRPF Kashmir Sector said in a Tweet.
The wreath laying was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shopian, SSP Shopian and officers of CRPF. A senior CRPF official told Greater Kashmir that all sorts of help will be provided to the bereaved family.