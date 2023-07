Anantnag: A CRPF man died after being hit by a moving train in the Chidhama area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

He has been identified as Ravinder Kumar of C-96 Battalion.

An official said that a CRPF man was hit by a train between Sadoora and Anantnag section at Chidhama, resulting in injuries to the CRPF man.

“He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed,” the official said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.