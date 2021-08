Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was wounded in a grenade attack in Eidgah area of Srinagar today, officials said.

Militants threw a grenade at a mobile bunker of 161 Battalion of CRPF near Aali Masjid and a soldier received minor injuries in the incident, CRPF spokesman Abhiram Pankaj said.

He said the area was under cordon.