CRPF man killed, another injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: In a hit and run militant attack, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was killed while another was critically injured in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday afternoon. The slain CRPF man was identified as Head Constable Vishal Kumar while Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjan Singh was critically injured in the attack.

The incident took place in Maisuma area of Srinagar, after militants whose number is being ascertained, opened indiscriminate fire on a deployment of forces.

“Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on CRPF party leaving both the personnel critically injured,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “They were shifted to hospital and on arrival one of them was declared brought dead,” he added.