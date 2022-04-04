CRPF man killed, another injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: In a hit and run militant attack, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was killed while another was critically injured in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday afternoon. The slain CRPF man was identified as Head Constable Vishal Kumar while Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjan Singh was critically injured in the attack.
The incident took place in Maisuma area of Srinagar, after militants whose number is being ascertained, opened indiscriminate fire on a deployment of forces.
“Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on CRPF party leaving both the personnel critically injured,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “They were shifted to hospital and on arrival one of them was declared brought dead,” he added.
Soon after the firing incident, senior police and paramilitary officers reached the spot. A cordon and search operation was underway in the area, when this report was being filed. Earlier the incident created panic in Maisuma and nearby Lal Chowk as people left for safer places.
A statement issued by the Police about the incident said: “At about 1530hrs, terrorists fired upon two CRPF personnel in Maisuma area of Srinagar resulting in critical gunshot injuries to the both personnel. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries; however HC Vishal Kumar succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” Police said.
“Keeping in view the huge rush of people and to avoid any civilian casualties, security forces exercise maximum restraint,” the statement added.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime, while the entire area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is underway, Police added.
SECURITY HEIGHTENED:
In the wake of militant attack, security forces on Monday stepped up vigil in Srinagar and conducted random frisking in parts of the city to check such incidents.
The vigil was stepped up on Monday late afternoon, as large contingents of police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads.
Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in the city.
The joint parties of police and security forces also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
Sources said that more security personnel, along with the flying squads, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre.
They said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill. The deployment of more security personnel was done in the wake of today’s militant attack in Srinagar.
Police sources said that the Police higher ups have called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and strengthening the security grid to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb peace in the city.
They have also urged the officers on ground to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the city.
“The officers have been asked to establish round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations as well as surprise nakas, conduct surprise limited cordon and search operations in crowded places and place cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such attacks,” a senior Police officer said.