CRPF officer killed in Pulwama attack: Police

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in a hit and run terrorist attack which targeted a joint checkpoint of J&K Police and the CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.
He has been identified as ASI Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion and a resident of Farukkabad UP.
Police said terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway, police said.
The attack comes five days after an Mushtaq Ahmad, an ASI of J&K Police was killed when terrorists attacked a check post in Lal Bazar Srinagar on July 12. Ahmad was the ninth policeman to be killed by terrorists in different attacks this year.
On July 11, top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Kaiser Koka was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.
“Today at about 1415hrs, terrorists fired upon a joint naka party at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in which one CRPF personnel attained martyrdom. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached on the terror crime spot,” the police said.
“In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel namely ASI/GD Vinod Kumar was critically injured and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.”
The police said the terrorists appeared from the nearby dense apple orchards and fired at the joint team of police and paramilitary forces. Police sources said after targeting the joint forces, the militants managed to escape taking cover of dense foliage.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime. The whole area including orchards had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search operation is in progress.