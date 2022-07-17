CRPF officer killed in Pulwama attack: Police

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in a hit and run terrorist attack which targeted a joint checkpoint of J&K Police and the CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.

He has been identified as ASI Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion and a resident of Farukkabad UP.

Police said terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured.