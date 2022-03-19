CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day parade | Shah praises LG Sinha for inclusive development of J&K

Jammu: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, while addressing the CRPF’s Raising Day celebration at MA Stadium, remembered the historic contribution of Pandit Premnath Dogra and Shyama Prasad Mukherji in making J&K an integral part of India.
“Shyama Prasad Mukherji made the supreme sacrifice to keep this movement alive. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan’ which was envisioned by Dr Mukherjee and Pandit Premnath Dogra, has been fully realized,” said the Union Home Minister.
“Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the nation, the security forces got the upper hand on the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Naxalism. During the 1990s, violence was extreme in Kashmir, Naxal areas and North East region, but CRPF has displayed great courage and bravery to maintain the peace,” he said.
After 2014, Jammu and Kashmir has gone through rapid transformation. First time in decades, a grass root democratic setup was established in J&K.
Now, Panches and Sarpanches, Tehsil panchayats, Zila panchayats in every village of J&K are taking the villages on the path of development.
More than 30,000 public representatives have become part of the democratic system, which is a matter of great pride for J&K as well as for the entire nation, observed the Union Home Minister.
Removal of Article 370 and introduction of new progressive laws have begun the era of holistic and inclusive development in J&K, connecting the women, pahari and downtrodden section of society to the mainstream of development, he added.
The Union Home Minister congratulated the Lt Governor of J&K and the UT Government for attracting massive investments in the UT, taking the Industrial sector to new heights of growth and progress.
“J&K Government deserves all praises for bringing investment worth more than Rs 33,000 Cr on the ground; giving dedicated push to all aspects of PM package; Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli, Har Ghar Shauchalaya; distributing Ayushman Bharat cards to every beneficiary; creating infrastructure and facilities to tackle Corona and ensuring 100 percent saturation of all such schemes for the welfare of the people,” said the Union Home Minister.
After Independence, for the first time, a mass movement had been initiated to curb corruption and bring transparency in every sector, he noted with appreciation.
The road construction in J&K has broken all records since Independence. 7 new medical colleges, 2 AIIMS, initiation of 21 Jal Vidyut Yojna or hydroelectric projects and many more such projects are aimed at the betterment of the people of J&K, he further added.
Union Minister for Home and Cooperation attended the 83rd Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the chief guest in Jammu today.
This is the first time that CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside Delhi.
He stated that the Government of India had decided that annual parades of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be held in different parts of the country
“This is so that all the CAPF organizations engaged in the country's borders and internal security, should go to different parts of the country and build good relations with the people and mix with the culture of various regions of the country and as always dedicate themselves to duty,” he stated.
The Union Home Minister said that terming J&K as the integral part of India, it was from here that Pandit Premnath Dogra and Shyama Prasad Mukherji started the movement against ‘Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan.’
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Dr Mukherjee and Pandit Premnath Dogra’s dream of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan’ has been fully realized.
Since the raising of the CRPF, till date 2,340 of its personnel have made the supreme sacrifice, which will be written in the annals of history in golden letters,” he said.
“I pay humble tributes on behalf of the entire nation to the CRPF jawans who have made sacrifices, first while protecting the country's borders and later the country's internal security, fighting naxalism and terrorism and dealing with riots. I want to assure the families of those having received posthumous honours that the martyrdom of your son, husband or brother will never go in vain and the nation will remember their martyrdom for ages to come,” he said.
Union Home Minister said that CRPF always kept the security of the country and countrymen above itself.
“I am sure the jawans of the force will carry forward this tradition with the same dedication. CRPF is not only a CAPF, as even the youngest citizen of the country appreciates its spirit of dedication and sacrifice. Whatever the situation, as soon as CRPF personnel are sent, the people believe that now the CRPF will handle the situation and this belief is based on years of hard work and the glorious history of the force,” he asserted.
Union Home Minister said that CRPF had played a commendable role, be it in Naxal affected areas, fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir or restoring peace in the Northeast.
“Today, CRPF is the country’s largest armed force with 246 battalions and 3.25 lakh soldiers, whose credibility is recognized not only in the country, but by all armed forces in the world. While celebrating October 21 as Police Day, all police forces in the country re-dedicate themselves to the internal security of our nation, by taking inspiration from the valour and sacrifice shown by CRPF personnel at Hot Springs in 1959 during Chinese aggression,” he said.
Whether it is Assembly election or Lok Sabha elections, if there is any Armed Force performing the biggest duty, then it is the CRPF, he appreciated.
“There was a time when fierce riots used to take place across the country, but after the establishment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), new methods of controlling riots with minimum use of force have been developed. The RAF's tenacity is as it should be, but the RAF has succeeded with confidence through the new art of pacifying rioters with the least use of force
The RAF also launched a campaign to train the State Reserve Police force, due to which both the RAF and State Reserve Police forces work together in harmony, which has yielded very good results,” he added.
“I believe that the goal of the US $ 5 trillion economy can be achieved only when the nation’s internal security is strong and CRPF has a big role to play. CRPF should draw a roadmap for the goals to be achieved in the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, by looking at challenges ahead and a strategy to assimilate developing and available technologies so that it can make its force the most modern, capable and effective armed force,” the Union Home Minister said.
After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, Jammu and Kashmir had gone through rapid growth and transformation. Panches and Sarpanches in every village of J&K were taking the villages on the path of development, he noted with appreciation.
“Post abrogation of Article 370, the security forces have achieved a big success by securing a decisive control over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“Today this force of 3.25 lakh jawans should rededicate itself to internal security and the security of the nation and resolve to carry forward the great history of the CRPF,” the Union Home Minister said.
On this occasion, he also inspected the parade. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and the Union Home Secretary were present at the function.