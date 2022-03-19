CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day parade | Shah praises LG Sinha for inclusive development of J&K

“Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the nation, the security forces got the upper hand on the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Naxalism. During the 1990s, violence was extreme in Kashmir, Naxal areas and North East region, but CRPF has displayed great courage and bravery to maintain the peace,” he said.

After 2014, Jammu and Kashmir has gone through rapid transformation. First time in decades, a grass root democratic setup was established in J&K.

Now, Panches and Sarpanches, Tehsil panchayats, Zila panchayats in every village of J&K are taking the villages on the path of development.

More than 30,000 public representatives have become part of the democratic system, which is a matter of great pride for J&K as well as for the entire nation, observed the Union Home Minister.