CS announces 65% subsidy on rooftop solar panels, 80% on solar powered pumps

He said that these were the major initiatives aimed at reducing the dependence of people over fossil fuels for energy.

The chief secretary said that ultimately the future belongs to renewable energy.

He said that the energy, besides clean and less hazardous, was cost-effective for the people.

Mehta encouraged them to readily adopt this futuristic technology for both their domestic and agricultural purposes to save their resources and environment as well.

Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat said that the department was making concerted efforts for the promotion of both these schemes. He said that under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, GoI's schemes, domestic electricity consumers across J&K could install rooftop solar PV plants for electricity purpose and could also avail the benefit of installation of solar powered pumps under PM-KUSUM to fulfill their irrigation needs.

The official spokesman said that under this rooftop solar scheme, a subsidy upto 65 percent was being provided to consumers for installing solar photovoltaic rooftops.